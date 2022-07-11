See All Dermatologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. James Quertermous, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. James Quertermous, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Quertermous works at Beaird Dermatology in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaird Dermatology
    4885 Hoffman Blvd Ste 407, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 484-0183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer
Acanthosis Nigricans
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Latex Allergy
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Erythema Multiforme
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Ulcer
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr Quertermous performed Mohs Vsurgery on my nose. Very relaxed atmosphere and his banter with assistant kept me very relaxed. Stitches removed one week later and the wound is hardly noticeable. Highly recommend Beaird Dermatology.
    V Connole — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. James Quertermous, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184919508
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

