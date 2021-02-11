Overview

Dr. James Qualls, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Athens.



Dr. Qualls works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Athens, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.