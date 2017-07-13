Overview

Dr. James Psarras, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Psarras works at Zober Zinn Kemp Psarras Mds in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cocaine Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.