Dr. James Proctor, MD
Overview
Dr. James Proctor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Hale County Hospital.
Dr. Proctor works at
Locations
-
1
Whatley Health Services Inc809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 752-0694
-
2
Acupuncture To Serenity LLC100 Rice Mine Road Loop Ste 104, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 561-2370
-
3
Cardiology Consultants PC701 University Blvd E Ste 400, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 752-0694
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Hale County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Proctor, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1275746992
Education & Certifications
- UAB Med Ctr|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
