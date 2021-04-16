See All Nephrologists in Bayonne, NJ
Nephrology
4.5 (11)
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Pritsiolas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Pritsiolas works at CarePoint Health Medical Group in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Chatham, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    CarePoint Health Medical Group
    631 Broadway Ste 33, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 243-0700
  2
    CarePoint Health Medical Group
    33 Main St Ste 103, Chatham, NJ 07928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 243-0700
  3
    Summit Medical Group - James Pritsiolas, MD (Livingston)
    75 E Northfield Rd Fl 2, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 219-6690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Took my mom to see Dr. P for first time, switching from another kidney doctor. We loved him. He was thorough, kind and clear explained everything during the visit.
    Dr. Pritsiolas — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. James Pritsiolas, MD

    Nephrology
    23 years of experience
    English, Greek
    1063451698
    Education & Certifications

    North Shore University Hospital
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Hofstra University
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pritsiolas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pritsiolas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pritsiolas has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritsiolas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritsiolas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritsiolas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritsiolas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritsiolas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

