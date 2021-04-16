Overview

Dr. James Pritsiolas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Pritsiolas works at CarePoint Health Medical Group in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Chatham, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.