Overview

Dr. James Prister, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Prister works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

