Dr. James Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Prieto, MD
Overview
Dr. James Prieto, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Prieto works at
Locations
-
1
South Texas Colorectal Group2648 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 212-6202
-
2
South Texas Colorectal Center311 Camden St Ste 501, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 212-6202
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prieto?
Very easygoing, makes you feel comfortable & answers any questions or concerns in depth so you understand fully.
About Dr. James Prieto, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154580769
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prieto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prieto works at
Dr. Prieto has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prieto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prieto speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.