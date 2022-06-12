Dr. James Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Price, MD
Overview
Dr. James Price, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
-
1
Terrace Pediatric Group342 21st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2455
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
My children are in their twenties now and they still adore him! He always listened and was very thorough. He educated us in away that we understood everything, but he was never condescending. My kids and I are sad that they have outgrown his practice. He is absolutely the best!
About Dr. James Price, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1457344822
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.