Overview

Dr. James Powers, DO is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Powers works at HEALTHY VISION INSTITUTE in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.