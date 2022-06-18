Dr. James Post, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Post is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Post, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Post, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York University School|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Post works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Institute1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 300, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 349-6765Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Post?
He saved my life in the ER…. Thank you Dr. Post God bless you
About Dr. James Post, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265494264
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- New York University School|New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Post has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Post accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Post using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Post has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Post works at
Dr. Post has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Post on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Post. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Post.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Post, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Post appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.