Overview

Dr. James Porterfield, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Porterfield works at Midatlantic Cardiovascular in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.