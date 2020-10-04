See All Urologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. James Porter Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Porter Jr, MD

Urology
4.2 (21)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Porter Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Porter Jr works at Swedish Urology Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Urology Group
    1101 Madison St Ste 1400, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-6266
  2. 2
    Swedish Medical Center-first Hill
    747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-3411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Removal
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Removal
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Porter Jr?

    Oct 04, 2020
    Dr. Porter, although a very busy surgeon, took the time to ensure that my questions were completely answered and that my experience and my outcome were the best that he could possibly offer. My prostatectomy surgery surpassed my expectations with regard to my care, comfort, and outcome. Dr. Porter's skill and experience and Swedish's care has resulted in my recovery with minimal negative outcomes.
    Steve Pope — Oct 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Porter Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Porter Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Porter Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Porter Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Porter Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Porter Jr, MD.

    About Dr. James Porter Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215989546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Porter Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Porter Jr works at Swedish Urology Group in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Porter Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Porter Jr has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Porter Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.