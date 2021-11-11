Dr. James Polowczyk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polowczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Polowczyk, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Southern Ocean Health Group765 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (732) 840-7500Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Brielle Orthopedics901 W Main St # 265, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 840-7500
Brick, NJ457 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
The entire staff at the Brick office that he practices at run the place like a well oiled machine. They all exceeded my expectations which is a very high compliment as I too work as a healthcare practitioner. It was a pleasure to meet Dr. Polowczyk. He is very personable, positive and informative when discussing treatment and progress. I did not require surgery but if I ever do, I would have every confidence that he is the right person for the job.
- Frankford Hosps/Jefferson Hlth System
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Binghamton University
Dr. Polowczyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polowczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polowczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polowczyk has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polowczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Polowczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polowczyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polowczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polowczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.