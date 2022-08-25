Overview

Dr. James Polo, MD is a Dermatologist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Polo works at Dermatology Associates Of Coastal Carolina in New Bern, NC with other offices in Morehead City, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Keloid Scar and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.