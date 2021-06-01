Overview

Dr. James Pollard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center and Medical Center Enterprise.



Dr. Pollard works at Enterprise Womens Center in Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.