Dr. James Pollard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Pollard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center and Medical Center Enterprise.
Enterprise Womens Center LLC101 E Brunson St Ste 310, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 393-0737
Medical Center Enterprise400 N Edwards St, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-0584Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dale Medical Center
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We had a wonderful experience at Medical Center Enterprise! We started seeing Dr. Pollard at the Enterprise Women's Clinic and he ended up being the OB to deliver our first baby. We had an exceptional labor and delivery experience and honestly wouldn't have wanted anything any differently. He was very attentive and is a very personable doctor. He took our questions and concerns seriously and we never felt rushed through any of our appointments. As first time parents, we weren't sure what to expect when we arrived at labor and delivery but he truly made it a positive experience for us. We would highly recommend Dr. Pollard.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1104808237
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Pollard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollard has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollard.
