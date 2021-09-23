Overview

Dr. James Plotnik, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Plotnik works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Diplopia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.