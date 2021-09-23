Dr. James Plotnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Plotnik, MD
Overview
Dr. James Plotnik, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Plotnik works at
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 672-2034
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Plotnik was amazing ! My son wants to go back just to talk to him. He was very friendly, didn’t make me feel rushed and answered all my questions.
About Dr. James Plotnik, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013907716
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plotnik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plotnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plotnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plotnik has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Diplopia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotnik.
