Dr. James Platis, MD
Overview
Dr. James Platis, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Locations
Cosmedic Skin & Body Clinic58 E Walton St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 377-3333
James M Platis Jr MD Ltd210 E 86th Pl, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Platis is an amazing and gifted Dr. I’m still satisfied 17 years after my procedure!! I would definitely seek him out if he wasn’t in my area!!!
About Dr. James Platis, MD
- Oncoplastic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1073554143
Education & Certifications
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
