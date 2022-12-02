Overview

Dr. James Piscatelli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Piscatelli works at Buffalo Medical Group PC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.