Dr. James Piper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Piper, MD
Overview
Dr. James Piper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Chicago Hospital
Dr. Piper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-1180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piper?
About Dr. James Piper, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1114961232
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospital
- University Of Iowa-College Of Medicine
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piper works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Piper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.