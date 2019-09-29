Overview

Dr. James Pinke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Pinke works at James R Pinke MD in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.