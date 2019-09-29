Dr. James Pinke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pinke, MD
Dr. James Pinke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
The Pinke Eye Center9 Cots St Ste 1A, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 924-8800
- Griffin Hospital
How grateful I am for Dr. Pinke. He did my glaucoma surgery & I know he saved my sight. I have since moved & haven’t found anyone as great as he. Dr. Pinke thank you-you’re the best!
About Dr. James Pinke, MD
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Tufts New England Med Center
- Faulkner Hospital
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
