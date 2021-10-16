Overview

Dr. James Pingree, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Pingree works at Wasatch Neurosurgery and Spine Associates in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.