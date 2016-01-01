Overview

Dr. James Pilla, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Pilla works at Associates In Gastroenterology in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.