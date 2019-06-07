Dr. James Pietraszek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietraszek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pietraszek, MD
Overview
Dr. James Pietraszek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
The La Jolla Institute of Plastic Surgery8929 University Center Ln Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Had a breast augmentation with Dr. Pietraszek, very satisfied with my results. Overall experience was excellent.
About Dr. James Pietraszek, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nyu-Bellevue Hosp Ctr
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
