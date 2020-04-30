Dr. James Pickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pickett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Pickett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
Dr. Pickett works at
Locations
Conroe Physician Associates508 Medical Center Blvd Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 760-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- RockPort Health Care
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Pickets for only a short time. I came to him in Sept. 2019 and he has since retired as of 31 March 2020. I can however without hesitation tell anyone ; that he was a wonderful doctor and cared deeply for his patients. I came to him in Afib. and we endured quite an adventure in resolving my issues. I was and am thankful for his work and efforts to correct and solve my issues. While I will miss him, I know he did well by me. May god bless you in your retirement and future endeavors . You retired while still healthy and able to enjoy your chorus and travel with your wife. You did not leave me stuck with with out a replacement to fill your shoes. You told me about your replacements and their differences . Now the choice is mine but, I can only hope that they can indead fill your shoes.
About Dr. James Pickett, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1003904962
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickett works at
Dr. Pickett has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.