Dr. James Pickett, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Pickett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.

Dr. Pickett works at Houston Heart - Conroe MCB 508 in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conroe Physician Associates
    508 Medical Center Blvd Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 760-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 30, 2020
    I was a patient of Dr. Pickets for only a short time. I came to him in Sept. 2019 and he has since retired as of 31 March 2020. I can however without hesitation tell anyone ; that he was a wonderful doctor and cared deeply for his patients. I came to him in Afib. and we endured quite an adventure in resolving my issues. I was and am thankful for his work and efforts to correct and solve my issues. While I will miss him, I know he did well by me. May god bless you in your retirement and future endeavors . You retired while still healthy and able to enjoy your chorus and travel with your wife. You did not leave me stuck with with out a replacement to fill your shoes. You told me about your replacements and their differences . Now the choice is mine but, I can only hope that they can indead fill your shoes.
    Kenneth A. Baird SFC. USA. retired — Apr 30, 2020
    About Dr. James Pickett, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003904962
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Pickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pickett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pickett works at Houston Heart - Conroe MCB 508 in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pickett’s profile.

    Dr. Pickett has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

