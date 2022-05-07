Dr. James Phillips III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Phillips III, MD
Dr. James Phillips III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Department of Pediatrics230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5255
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Directions (617) 421-8812Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I had a total hip in March if 21 I have allergies to antibiotics and was concerned about my hyper sensitivities to almost everything He listened Wasn’t worried And had a plan to protect me from reactions I’m a former professional dancer and I can do a pirouette again! Thank you Dr Phillips!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912988189
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Phillips III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips III.
