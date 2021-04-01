Overview

Dr. James Phillip, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Phillip works at Albany Associates in Cardiology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.