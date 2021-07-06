See All Gastroenterologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. James Esteban, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Esteban, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They completed their fellowship with Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Esteban works at Froedtert & MCW in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Froedtert Hospital
    9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 377-5723

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2021
    Dr. Esteban completed my colonoscopy and EGD. I had not met Dr. Esteban prior to my procedure but he took ample time to address my questions and concerns prior to the procedure. He updated the online portal quickly after so that I had access to the results. I only wish they would have recommended setting up my follow-up appointment sooner.
    About Dr. James Esteban, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English
    1619223708
    Education & Certifications

    Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital
    Rush University Medical Center
    Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Esteban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esteban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esteban has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esteban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esteban works at Froedtert & MCW in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Esteban’s profile.

    Dr. Esteban has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esteban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Esteban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esteban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esteban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esteban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

