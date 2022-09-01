Dr. James Pezzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pezzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pezzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Pezzi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Indiana University Hosps
Dr. Pezzi works at
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology1780 Nicholasville Rd Ste 202, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
- Baptist Health Lexington
Dr.Pezzi is an excellent Physician. Dr Pezzi explains thoroughly the procedures and listens intently to your questions and concerns. I would highly recommend him , he is very professional and exhibits care and concern for his patients. I’ve been a patient of his for 20 plus years.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- Indiana University Hosps
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Pezzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pezzi has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pezzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pezzi speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pezzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pezzi.
