Dr. James Peyton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peyton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Peyton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Peyton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Peyton works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Oncology Pllc103 Physicians Way Ste 120, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 453-5623
-
2
Tennessee Oncology Pllc250 25th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peyton?
He is an amazing and caring doctor. He was very kind and patient to my family and I while I was being treated. He answered all my questions and I never felt like he had to rush to another patient.
About Dr. James Peyton, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881646073
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peyton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peyton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peyton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peyton works at
Dr. Peyton has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peyton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Peyton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peyton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peyton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peyton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.