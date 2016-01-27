Dr. James Pettit II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettit II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pettit II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Pettit II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.
Dr. Pettit II works at
Locations
Associated Cardiology Pllc2930 Chesterfield Ave, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 343-9923Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mountaineer Cardiology Pllc2345 Chesterfield Ave Ste 302, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (681) 205-8610
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pettit is one of the best physicians I have ever seen but his support staff makes seeing this physician difficult. Getting Medical records is a big issue and short of seeing a lawyer almost impossible to get. Scheduling follow up visits is also an issue at times because of frequent canselations by office.
About Dr. James Pettit II, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316900749
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Pettit II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pettit II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettit II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
