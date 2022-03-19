Overview

Dr. James Pettet, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Pettet works at Colorado Hearing Specialists, Inc. in Parker, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.