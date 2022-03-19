Dr. James Pettet, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pettet, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Pettet, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Pettet works at
Locations
-
1
James Pettet D.P.M.9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 307, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 730-2955
-
2
James Pettet Dpm PC Inc.151 W Mineral Ave Ste 110, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 730-2955
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr James Pettet for 20+ years. His bedside manner is fantastic. He treats his patients as if they are the only ones he caring for. Not to mention how good he is at his job! He explains procedures to his patients and that fosters confidence for his patients. I have been going to Dr Pettet since he first opened his practice. He is a gifted doctor and a very good man.
About Dr. James Pettet, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1902867450
Education & Certifications
- Jfk Memorial Hospital
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pettet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pettet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pettet works at
Dr. Pettet has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pettet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.