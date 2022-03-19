See All Podiatrists in Parker, CO
Overview

Dr. James Pettet, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Pettet works at Colorado Hearing Specialists, Inc. in Parker, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James Pettet D.P.M.
    9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 307, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 730-2955
  2. 2
    James Pettet Dpm PC Inc.
    151 W Mineral Ave Ste 110, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 730-2955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Pettet, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    NPI Number
    • 1902867450
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jfk Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Pettet, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pettet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pettet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pettet has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pettet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

