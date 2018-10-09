Dr. James Petros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Petros, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Petros, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Petros works at
Allied Pain & Spine Institute14777 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 202, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 528-8833Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
I cannot express enough my gratitude to Dr Petros and his staff. Dr Petros is incredibly patient, kind, thorough and very good at what he does. His office manager and insurance coordinator worked tirelessly with my insurance to gain approval for my procedure, being so understanding about my pain. Many times we can feel like a number in health care, feeling frustrated and hopeless, Dr Petros and his staff are the gold standard. I feel 100% confident that I am in good and caring hands.
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Stanford Hospital
- U C S F Medical Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Petros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petros has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petros speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Petros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petros.
