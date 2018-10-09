See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. James Petros, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Petros, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Petros works at Allied Pain & Spine Institute in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allied Pain & Spine Institute
    14777 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 202, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 528-8833
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 09, 2018
    I cannot express enough my gratitude to Dr Petros and his staff. Dr Petros is incredibly patient, kind, thorough and very good at what he does. His office manager and insurance coordinator worked tirelessly with my insurance to gain approval for my procedure, being so understanding about my pain. Many times we can feel like a number in health care, feeling frustrated and hopeless, Dr Petros and his staff are the gold standard. I feel 100% confident that I am in good and caring hands.
    Amy Paskett in Gilroy , CA — Oct 09, 2018
    About Dr. James Petros, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194994996
    1194994996
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • U C S F Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Petros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petros works at Allied Pain & Spine Institute in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Petros’s profile.

    Dr. Petros has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Petros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

