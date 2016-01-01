See All Dermatologists in Redmond, WA
Dr. James Petrin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Petrin, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (32)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Petrin, MD is a dermatologist in Redmond, WA. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Petrin is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Petrin Dermatology
    8301 161st Ave NE Ste 108, Redmond, WA 98052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 485-7985

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Boil
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hair Loss
Boil
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. James Petrin, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1316948904
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Univeristy Of Washington
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Swedish Ballard Campus

Patient Satisfaction

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Petrin?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. James Petrin, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Petrin, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Petrin to family and friends

Dr. Petrin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Petrin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Petrin, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Petrin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Petrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Petrin has seen patients for Boil, Herpes Simplex Infection and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.