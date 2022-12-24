Overview

Dr. James Petrikas, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Petrikas works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.