Overview

Dr. James Petre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Moline, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis.



Dr. Petre works at Stone Ridge Medical Group in East Moline, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.