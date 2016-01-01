Dr. James Petersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Petersen, MD
Overview
Dr. James Petersen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease200 Brevco Plz Ste 208, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (314) 434-2399
Zumbehl1820 Zumbehl Rd Ste 120, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 561-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Petersen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- St Lukes Hosp
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
