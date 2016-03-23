See All Plastic Surgeons in San Mateo, CA
Dr. James Pertsch, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Pertsch, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Pertsch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Pertsch works at California Hand and Wrist Associates A Medical Corp. in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD
Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD
10 (378)
View Profile
Dr. John Talley, MD
Dr. John Talley, MD
6 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    California Hand and Wrist Associates A Medical Corp.
    104 Saint Matthews Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 210-8181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Repetitive Motion Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pertsch?

    Mar 23, 2016
    Dr. Pertsch is an outstanding, well-trained, highly-skilled surgeon with a professional, warm, compassionate demeanor. He patiently answers questions to alleviate anxiety & to plan a surgery diligently & precisely. My first procedure with Dr. P occurred in '97; now that I've moved from the Bay Area, I will continue to work with him because he's the only plastic surgeon to whom I'd entrust my health & well-being. Simply, he is an expert in his field, the very best who does beautiful work!
    Chris in Bozeman, MT — Mar 23, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Pertsch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Pertsch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pertsch to family and friends

    Dr. Pertsch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pertsch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Pertsch, MD.

    About Dr. James Pertsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952340176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard/Brigham-Womens Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Pertsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pertsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pertsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pertsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pertsch works at California Hand and Wrist Associates A Medical Corp. in San Mateo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pertsch’s profile.

    Dr. Pertsch has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pertsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pertsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pertsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pertsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pertsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Pertsch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.