Dr. James Pertsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Pertsch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Locations
California Hand and Wrist Associates A Medical Corp.104 Saint Matthews Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 210-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pertsch is an outstanding, well-trained, highly-skilled surgeon with a professional, warm, compassionate demeanor. He patiently answers questions to alleviate anxiety & to plan a surgery diligently & precisely. My first procedure with Dr. P occurred in '97; now that I've moved from the Bay Area, I will continue to work with him because he's the only plastic surgeon to whom I'd entrust my health & well-being. Simply, he is an expert in his field, the very best who does beautiful work!
About Dr. James Pertsch, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1952340176
Education & Certifications
- Harvard/Brigham-Womens Hosp
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
