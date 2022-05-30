Overview

Dr. James Perry, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Perry works at Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.