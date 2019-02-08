Dr. James Penuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Penuel, MD
Dr. James Penuel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Gastro Health - Fort Myers7152 Coca Sabal Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-9939
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Penuel performed my colonoscopy. Before procedure, he introduced himself & asked if I had questions or concerns. Felt like meeting a kind, friendly new neighbor. After colonoscopy, he discussed my results w/ my husband & me. Questions answered in detail, never making us feel rushed. Had appt w/ PA, John Washington, prior to colonoscopy. Very nice & thorough. Just got off ph with Bridge. She discussed problem I'm having & made me appt. Seemed genuinely concerned while upbeat & helpful.
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427040864
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Eckerd College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Penuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penuel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penuel has seen patients for Constipation, Dysphagia and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Penuel speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Penuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penuel.
