Overview

Dr. James Penuel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Penuel works at Gastro Health in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Dysphagia and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.