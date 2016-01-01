Dr. James Penoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Penoff, MD
Overview
Dr. James Penoff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Penoff works at
Locations
-
1
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penoff?
About Dr. James Penoff, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1578650545
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penoff accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penoff works at
Dr. Penoff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.