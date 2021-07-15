Dr. James Pellicane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellicane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pellicane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Pellicane, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Breast Center5875 Bremo Rd Ste G11, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 594-3130
Virginia Breast Center601 Watkins Centre Pkwy, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 594-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kindest, most caring, intelligent doctor I’ve ever had. Thank you Dr Pelecane. I was not afraid ofmybreast cancer surgery becauseiknew I was I. I’m Good hands
About Dr. James Pellicane, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093704454
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- John Hopkins University
- General Surgery
Dr. Pellicane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pellicane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pellicane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellicane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellicane.
