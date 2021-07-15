See All General Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. James Pellicane, MD

Breast Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Pellicane, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Pellicane works at Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center in Richmond, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Breast Center
    5875 Bremo Rd Ste G11, Richmond, VA 23226 (804) 594-3130
    Virginia Breast Center
    601 Watkins Centre Pkwy, Midlothian, VA 23114 (804) 594-3130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 15, 2021
    Kindest, most caring, intelligent doctor I've ever had. Thank you Dr Pelecane. I was not afraid ofmybreast cancer surgery becauseiknew I was I. I'm Good hands
    Mary Clark — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. James Pellicane, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093704454
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • John Hopkins University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Pellicane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellicane is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Pellicane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pellicane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellicane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellicane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellicane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

