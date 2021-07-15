Overview

Dr. James Pellicane, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Pellicane works at Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center in Richmond, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.