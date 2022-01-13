See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Reston, VA
Dr. James Pell, DDS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Pell, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Pell, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland Dental School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Pell works at Oral Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia in Reston, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA and Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia
    1800 Town Center Dr Ste 116, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7781
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Oral Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia
    3158 Golansky Blvd Ste 102, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 410-2788
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Shenandoah Oral
    170 Garber Ln, Winchester, VA 22602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pell?

    Jan 13, 2022
    I was referred to an oral surgeon to extract a tooth, and Dr Pell accepted my insurance so I went. I had no idea how great an experience I would end up having (tooth notwithstanding ). The entire practice staff was friendly, professional, and extremely capable. No waiting needlessly, great attitudes, and all ready to listen. Highly recommend!!
    Tom C — Jan 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Pell, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Pell, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pell to family and friends

    Dr. Pell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Pell, DDS.

    About Dr. James Pell, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598738338
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland Dental School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Pell, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pell speaks Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Pell, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.