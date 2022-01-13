Dr. James Pell, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pell, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Pell, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland Dental School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Pell works at
Locations
1
Oral Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia1800 Town Center Dr Ste 116, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-7781Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Oral Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia3158 Golansky Blvd Ste 102, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (571) 410-2788Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Shenandoah Oral170 Garber Ln, Winchester, VA 22602 Directions (571) 470-7804
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to an oral surgeon to extract a tooth, and Dr Pell accepted my insurance so I went. I had no idea how great an experience I would end up having (tooth notwithstanding ). The entire practice staff was friendly, professional, and extremely capable. No waiting needlessly, great attitudes, and all ready to listen. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. James Pell, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1598738338
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University Of Maryland Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
