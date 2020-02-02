Overview

Dr. James Pehoushek, MD is a Dermatologist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Pehoushek works at Allergy & Dermatology Specialists in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Plantar Wart along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.