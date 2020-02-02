Dr. James Pehoushek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pehoushek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pehoushek, MD
Overview
Dr. James Pehoushek, MD is a Dermatologist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Locations
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 101, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 544-7755
Phoenix4400 N 32nd St Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 277-7686
Allergy & Dermatology Specialists6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 210 Bldg A, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. P is AWESOME!!!!!!!!! I have already sent a bunch of friends to him and everybody raves about how good he is. Very thorough and great personality. He even performed a minor surgery on me and a friend to fix a little cell problem. I would not think of going anywhere else!
About Dr. James Pehoushek, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104810720
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center / National Naval Med Center
- Eisenhower Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Occidental Collage
Dr. Pehoushek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pehoushek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pehoushek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pehoushek has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pehoushek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pehoushek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pehoushek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pehoushek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pehoushek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.