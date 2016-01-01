Overview

Dr. James Pearle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Pearle works at Ascada Health PC in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.