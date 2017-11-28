Overview

Dr. James Pearce, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Pearce works at Straub Clinic in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Tension Headache and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.