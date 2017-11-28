Dr. James Pearce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pearce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Pearce, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Pearce works at
Locations
-
1
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4476
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
From the first time I met Dr. Pearce, I found him to be thorough, very kind, and professional. He addressed my concerns completely, not treating me like a patient, but as an individual. He is easy to talk to and I couldn't have a better neurologist for my specific disorder.
About Dr. James Pearce, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1851488811
Education & Certifications
- VA Wadsworth Med Ctr
- VA Wadsworth Med Ctr-UCLA
- San Bernardino Co Med Ctr
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearce accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearce works at
Dr. Pearce has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Tension Headache and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearce. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.