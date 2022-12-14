Dr. James Peabody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peabody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Peabody, MD
Overview
Dr. James Peabody, MD is an Urology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Peabody works at
Locations
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (888) 777-4167Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside14500 Hall Rd Ste 201, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 247-2688
Henry Ford Medical Group2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K9, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Listens and explains very well. Professional yet personable.
About Dr. James Peabody, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peabody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peabody accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peabody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peabody has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peabody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Peabody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peabody.
