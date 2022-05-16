Dr. James Payton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Payton, MD
Overview
Dr. James Payton, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Locations
Biggers Dr. Betsy64 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 348-6650Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
it has been a while, and providing quality health care has never been more of a challenge for providers. Let's just say that I have ever had a psychiatrist more committed to helping me, or that possessed Dr. Payton's acumen with the use of pharmacotherapy. look at his reviews, on the other sites...pretty much 5 of 5 stars. His current and past patients love him, and remember him fondly for a reason. He has his detractors, but if you look closely at his supporters and what he has managed to accomplish over the past 20 years, you should get a clearer picture of this esteemed physician. He used to have a tendency to want to make multiple medication adjustments. But, he also takes the time to listen and respects the patient's experience. Make sure to communicate as many important details about your symptoms and treatment history as possible. And in the event he wants to make radical changes, I would say relax and go with it. Few Psychiatrist are capable of pulling this off...He is
About Dr. James Payton, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1588752448
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Payton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Payton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.