Dr. James Payne, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Payne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Payne works at Central Valley Eye Medical Group in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CVE Modesto Office
    1334 Nelson Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 524-9904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 09, 2016
    Dr Payne and his staff made sure I was confirtable and knowledgeable about the procedures I was considering. His staff his amazing!!!
    Modesto, CA — Sep 09, 2016
    Photo: Dr. James Payne, MD
    About Dr. James Payne, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467477133
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Louisville
    Internship
    • Valley Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Payne works at Central Valley Eye Medical Group in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Payne’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

