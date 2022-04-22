See All Neurologists in Asheville, NC
Dr. James Patton, MD

Neurology
5 (216)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Patton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They completed their residency with Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center

Dr. Patton works at Asheville Neurology Specialists in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asheville Neurology Specialists
    731 Dogwood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 210-9300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville
  • Haywood Regional Medical Center
  • Mission Hospital
  • Pardee Hospital
  • Transylvania Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 216 ratings
    Patient Ratings (216)
    5 Star
    (198)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Dr Patton took more than enough time to answer all my questions. Very thorough. Very qualified.
    Apr 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James Patton, MD
    About Dr. James Patton, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    NPI Number
    • 1518945690
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patton works at Asheville Neurology Specialists in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Patton’s profile.

    Dr. Patton has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    216 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.