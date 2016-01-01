Dr. James Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Patterson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Patterson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Locations
Chester County Hem-onc-oaklands720 W Lincoln Hwy Ste 720, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 269-8415
Debaptiste & Associates Ob-gyn P.c.440 E Marshall St Ste 101, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 738-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Patterson, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1972600708
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Purpura and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
